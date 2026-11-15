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Richard Bassett
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Trump didn't lose the mid-terms so badly because of tariffs, most people in the US don't know or understand much about tariffs; just like in the UK. Policies didn't lose the elections so badly, hubris did.

Americans are tired of the erratic governance and the constant demands that all eyes be on Trump; its exhausting.

A real analysis of what happened would start by looking at the turnout, which was 49%. It is always the case, everywhere, that governments are voted out 9 times for every 1 time that they are voted in. Did anyone really "want" a Labour government or was it simply that the Tory's were so loathsome? Did American's reject Trump's immigration success or the 3.4% growth rate that they are experiencing, no; but they weren't enough.

As a matter of fact, of the $900 million a day in trade between Canada and the US, only $20 million a day is subject to the 50% duties and probably not for long. The USMCA governs the rest. If Trump had just gone after China, Mexico and the EU, no one would have cared.

Sadly, Lord Hannan's analysis is that of a tourist and not the product serioius analysis. I

ts simple, a largely and vocal minority wanted Trump gone and other people couldn't be bothered to support him, the other stuff is just talking points, even the war for the vast majority of voters.

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