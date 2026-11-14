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Economic Affairs

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John Bowman
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“The Bank of England supplied the necessary loans by the issuance of increasing amounts of banknotes. As the government spent the banknotes, the paper money passed into the hands of people in the private sector, who in turn proceeded to spend it on desired goods and services. Prices began to rise…”

Politicians, some economists, the media Commentariat and public service “workers”, welfare beneficiaries, should be required to write this out 500 times each day before breakfast.

The only source of inflation is Government. Prices rise because of monetary inflation, they do not cause it , nor do “greedy” businesses.

“They argued that the increase in the banknote supply put upward pressure on domestic prices, which resulted in greater profitability from importing less expensive foreign goods.”

China.

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