Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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andy.carey@uwclub.net's avatar
andy.carey@uwclub.net
7h

Reading this makes me proud to fund the IEA (even if it was just a pony for a recent book).

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David Hawkins's avatar
David Hawkins
4h

Bravo. Much more of this supply side improvement of the quality of education and fostering free thinking is required. Glad the IEA is not standing back complaining nobody is doing this work. A great investment.

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