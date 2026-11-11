Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
2h

No nation needs an “energy policy”. Get government out of the way. That’s a real “energy policy”.

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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
39m

AS someone who still has his childhood 'Empire youth Annual' on his shelves, I come to this article with much affection. It puzzles me why, when the Canadian PM was casting around recently for friends to bolster his middle powers call to action agenda, the UK didn't seize the opportunity to respond more positively. Perhaps the UK PM thought the idea of a middle power was beneath his dignity. Or perhaps he never had an Empire youth annual in his younger days.

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