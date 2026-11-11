Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
1h

One implication may be that public-choice theory identifies strong incentives without establishing political inevitabilities. What I find especially interesting about the Anti-Corn Law League is that it apparently overcame a severe collective-action disadvantage partly by reframing an economic question as a moral one. “Protection is inefficient” asks people to compare economic predictions; “why should political power make bread more expensive to benefit a privileged minority?” raises a question about justice. Perhaps reform movements become more powerful when dispersed costs can be translated into a general principle people believe should apply consistently, even when each person's individual economic stake is relatively small.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.