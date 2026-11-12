Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Eamon G. Callan's avatar
Eamon G. Callan
44m

There is zero chance of this government changing course. The EU embodies everything that is right and progressive as far as Labour is concerned; the enviable oficiousness, the jobsworthness, the relentless, teasing interference with business, the religion of the climate EMERGENCY, the eager drive towards the 'great replacement', the Office-of-Circumlocution maze, and vastness, of the bureaucracy. This is the stuff of Labour's dreams. We have to hope we can get them out, but, so far, and distressingly, there is no hope to speak of.

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Peter Haydon's avatar
Peter Haydon
1h

How many French regretted giving Pétain full power? Giving the EU full power over a range of matters will certainly be regretted in time.

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