Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Nick Russell's avatar
Nick Russell
2h

What's with this '2%' a year? Between 1815 (the end of the Napoleonic wars) and 1914 (the outbreak of WW1) the average price of everything halved. Perhaps there's a natural rate of inflation of minus 1/2% a year or so, owing to productivity gains (more goods are produced and bought with a fixed supply of money), but inflating at 2% a year will soon render our currency even more valueless than it is now.

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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
1h

GDP growth target of 2% p.a. No thanks. In any case what does a top-down growth target really mean? Work at the coal face, remove bureaucratic interference, encourage efficiencies, slim down the public sector, encourage investment, innovation, enterprise etc and see what comes out from the market process. And measure the results not by GDP growth, but growth per capita.

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