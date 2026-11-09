Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
7h

The British people want a welfare state, “free” healthcare, “free” public services. Since no economy can produce enough wealth to support such a thing which grows and grows, not least to fund the 15 million “refugees” who have arrive over the last 30 years, and leave a surplus. Large scale borrowing and money printing to pump non-value backed money into the economy to pay the wages of the non-wealth creating and feed the beast is inevitable, as is the monetary inflation, then price inflation that results. People want less tax on motor fuels, but want more money spent on the “free” stuff.

Until the population is educated in economics, and accepts the abolition of the welfare state and return of public services to the private and voluntary sectors nothing will change, even if the political colour of Government does.

Everything has a cost. The money has to come from somewhere. Somebody has to pay.

I believe the only way this will end is if there is complete economic collapse and we end up like the Weimar Republic or Zimbabwe.

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Nick Russell's avatar
Nick Russell
7h

In 1938 my house sold at auction for £75, which at the time represented eight months' wages for an agricultural worker (40/- a week). How much of a house could someone buy today for eight months' worth of minimum wage? A doormat?

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