Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Mona O’Connor's avatar
Mona O’Connor
3h

Brilliant to read.

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Patrick Barron's avatar
Patrick Barron
4h

Excellent post. My only quibble is that neither Iceland nor any other nations needs to pursue bilateral trade agreements. Unilaterally declare Iceland to a free trade nation.

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