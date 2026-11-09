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Economic Affairs

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Richard Casselle's avatar
Richard Casselle
1h

To paraphrase Aristotle: “democracy fails when the needy and greedy vote privileges for themselves”, brokered by dishonest, unscrupulous politicians and funded by the productive, overtaxed minority. This malaise of decadence will not resolve itself: the many recipients of State largesse will not vote away their unearned privileges. Economic collapse will follow, and is the usual catalyst for recovery (e.g. Argentina). The only other possibility is revolution; not by the still-dissatisfied underclass but by overburdened taxpayers. The State will shrink only when its extorted supply of money is cut off. 

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
2h

Thank you for an interesting viewpoint. However, I think these three quotes get to the heart of the matter:

"We all know what to do, but we don't know how to get re-elected once we have done it." - Jean-Claude Juncker.

“When I'm out of politics I'm going to run a business, it'll be called rent-a-spine!” - Margaret Thatcher

"Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities, because, as has been said, it is the quality which guarantees all others" - Winston Churchill,

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