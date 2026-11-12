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Isabel Paterson's avatar
Isabel Paterson
4h

Very good.

You could also draw on Mirrlees' insistence that we consider tax, and progressivity, as a system.

See Swiss cantons. A relatively small wealth or property tax, down around the 0.1 or 0.2pc level, in a system of (1) no stamp duty (2) very low income taxes (3) no inheritance tax....is a hell of a different proposition compared to "I know, let's have 0.5-2pc wealth tax AND take 10% of your house when you buy it AND 86pc marginal tax rates AND 40pc IHT."

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Crosscurrents's avatar
Crosscurrents
2h

Kristian's point about second earners and freelancers deserves more attention in this debate. Those are exactly the people deciding at the margin whether an extra shift or a promotion is worth it, and Britain's tax wedge already hits them hard. The wealth tax slogan sells well on a T-shirt because it promises someone else will pay. France and Sweden scrapped theirs, and Norway saw a wave of wealthy residents leave for Switzerland after raising its rate. A government chasing growth might find that a levy on wealth raises little while telling investors Britain is a riskier place to build. Trimming the tax on labour and taxing land more efficiently might get closer to what the slogan claims to want.

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