Why Is British Infrastructure So Expensive? | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, IEA Managing Editor Daniel Freeman speaks with Dr Valentin Boboc, Senior Economist at the IEA, about Britain’s infrastructure problem and why the country has become so slow and expensive at building. The conversation is part of a series accompanying the IEA’s new book, The Great Stagnation: Why Britain Stopped Growing, out on 2nd September, to which Dr Boboc has contributed a chapter.

Dr Boboc explains how Britain moved from the rapid railway expansion of the Victorian era to a planning system defined by lengthy approvals, an ever expanding list of statutory consultees, and unpredictable, open ended costs. He argues that a single point of approval sits alongside a near limitless number of bodies able to demand mitigations, driving up costs without anyone weighing them against each other. Using HS2 and the associated “bat tunnel” as examples, he sets out how conservation and amenity demands from local campaigners can add huge sums with little central coordination. He also compares UK costs unfavourably with countries such as Norway, Japan and France, and highlights the Lower Thames Crossing’s approvals bill as an example of money spent before any construction begins. The discussion closes with reflections on how centralising financial risk within the Treasury discourages private investment, and what reforms, such as reducing statutory consultees and diversifying who can promote infrastructure projects, might help.

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