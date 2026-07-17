Gary Stevenson's Wealth Tax Documentary, Fact-Checked | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Dr Kristian Niemietz and Senior Economist Dr Valentin Boboc to break down three taxes that dominated the news this week: the wealth tax, new customs duties on small parcels, and the land value tax.

They start with the wealth tax, prompted by Gary Stevenson’s Channel 4 documentary, examining his 2% levy on assets above £10 million and challenging the claim that wealth inequality is spiralling out of control. They then turn to the Government’s plan to extend customs duties to packages under £135 from 2028, dubbed the “Teemu tax,” and explain why the cost usually lands on the consumer rather than the foreign seller. The conversation closes with the land value tax, drawing on Dan Neidle’s recent report, weighing its efficiency case against the practical difficulty of transitioning from the current system without creating regional winners and losers.

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The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.