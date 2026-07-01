Winning the War of Ideas | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price speaks with Casey Given, Executive Director of Young Voices, about how classical liberal ideas are communicated in a changing media environment. The conversation covers the shift from the traditional think tank model to new media, the rise of what Young Voices calls “messenger experts”, the widening political divide between young men and women, and the platforms now shaping public debate, from Substack and YouTube to TikTok and podcasts.

Price and Given discuss whether the Hayekian idea of persuading second-hand dealers in ideas still holds in the age of short-form video, and whether individual influencers are taking on work once done by established institutions. They look at the so-called vibe shift following recent elections, the risk of trading one form of collectivism for another, and immigration as an issue classical liberals have often avoided. The discussion also turns to the Washington Post’s editorial repositioning around personal liberties and free markets, wider changes across legacy media in the United States, and how Number 10 and the Government have started bringing new media voices into their briefings. Given closes with practical advice for anyone trying to make the case for liberty today.

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