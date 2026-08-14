Why the NHS Isn't the Bargain You Think It Is

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director General Lord Hannan is joined by Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director and Head of Political Economy, and Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics. The conversation covers Andy Burnham’s proposals to tighten planning rules on vape shops and betting shops, the debate over how Britain should pay for social care, and Vice President J.D. Vance’s recent criticisms of GDP and economic growth.

Kristian and Christopher discuss whether Burnham’s high street crackdown is targeting a real problem or conflating legitimate businesses with criminal activity, and what the decline of the traditional high street actually means for housing and town centres. They then turn to social care, weighing up means testing, inheritance, and the case for a compulsory insurance model against the idea of a fully taxpayer funded national care service. The discussion closes with an assessment of J.D. Vance’s recent comments on GDP and economics, and what the growing rift between free market and nationalist conservatives means for the future of the political right.

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