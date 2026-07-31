A Million Young People Are Not in Work, Education or Training | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Dr Kristian Niemietz and Head of Lifestyle Economics Dr Christopher Snowdon. The panel discusses New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for state-owned grocery stores, Andy Burnham’s proposed reforms to secondary school education, and the Reform Party’s decision to report Green Party leader Zack Polanski to the police.

The discussion opens with Mamdani’s pledge to sell goods 30% below market price in five city-owned stores, with Niemietz and Snowdon examining why the policy is likely to run into supply and cost problems, and why it functions more as a political message than a workable solution. They contrast this with the economic distinction between subject subsidies, where the state gives people money to spend as they choose, and object subsidies, where the state directly provides or subsidises a good, and explain why most economists favour the former. The conversation then turns to Burnham’s proposal to let 14 year olds pursue technical and vocational pathways in schools, set against the backdrop of NEET numbers passing one million in the UK. Niemietz and Snowdon disagree over whether the underlying problem is one of education supply or labour market demand, touching on youth unemployment, the minimum wage, and the Employment Rights Act. The episode closes with a discussion of the row over a T-shirt referencing violence against Nigel Farage, reported to the police by Reform after Polanski shared an image of it, and what the episode reveals about the state of free speech debate in Britain.

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