What Went Wrong After Brexit Won? Lord Elliot | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director General Lord Hannan interviews Matthew Elliott, Lord Elliott of Mickle Fell, president of the Jobs Foundation and former chief executive of Vote Leave. The conversation covers the ten-year anniversary of Vote Leave, marked by Elliott’s new book, and traces his path from Taxpayers Alliance founder to running the successful campaign against the alternative vote system, which he treated as a trial run for the EU referendum.

Elliott discusses the internal tensions of the Leave campaign, including his account of clashes with Arron Banks and Leave.EU, the case for designation as the official Leave campaign, and the financial disadvantage Vote Leave faced against Remain. He shares his views on campaign strategy, including distilling messages down to their essence and hiring for enthusiasm over experience. The discussion also covers the aftermath of the referendum, including his frustration with Theresa May’s handling of Brexit negotiations and his assessment of what a Boris Johnson, Michael Gove or other leadership might have achieved differently.

The interview concludes with a look at what has and has not been delivered since Brexit, including missed opportunities on deregulation and the habitats directive, and Elliott’s argument that the UK still lacks a Government able to make the case for growth. The conversation ends with reflections on the individuals who shaped the Leave campaign and Elliott’s final policy pick if he were in charge for a day.

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