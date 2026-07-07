Was New Zealand's Lockdown Worth It? | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, IEA Director General Lord Hannan speaks with Katherine Rich, Chief Executive of BusinessNZ and a former National Party Member of Parliament in New Zealand. The conversation covers the difference between being pro-market and merely pro-business, New Zealand’s decades-long shift towards deregulation, the rise of populism across Anglosphere politics, the long-term economic and social effects of Covid lockdowns, and the state of free trade in an increasingly protectionist world.

Katherine explains how BusinessNZ, representing around 70,000 businesses, tries to resist the pull towards vested interests and protectionism that so often creeps into business lobbying. She and Lord Hannan compare New Zealand’s proportional voting system, which has produced separate parties for libertarian, conservative and populist voters, with Britain’s first past the post system. They also discuss the lasting damage from lockdowns, including welfare dependency, shoplifting and a coarsening of public life, and Katherine sets out why New Zealand’s export driven economy has had to stay nimble in the face of tariffs and rising protectionism, including a debate on the case for closer trade and travel ties between the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.