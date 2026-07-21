8 Things Andy Burnham Could Do In His First 100 Days | IEA Briefing

In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price speaks with Senior Economist Dr Valentin Boboc about a letter the IEA sent to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, setting out eight policies he could introduce in his first 100 days in office. They discuss reforming the non-dom tax regime, releasing greenbelt land near railway stations, accelerating the Fingleton Review, and raising childcare staffing ratios towards continental norms.

The conversation also covers pausing yet-to-commence provisions of the Employment Rights Act, recognising the decisions of trusted foreign regulators to speed up drug and technology approvals, removing tariffs on consumer goods to ease the cost of living, and scrapping vehicle excise duty in favour of a road pricing system. Throughout, Callum and Valentin stress that each proposal comes at little to no cost to the Exchequer, making them realistic options for a Government inheriting a public debt of nearly 90% of GDP and almost no fiscal headroom.

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