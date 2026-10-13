Inside the Most Powerful Bank You’ve Never Heard Of | IEA Interview

In this IEA interview, Daniel Freeman, Managing Editor and Deputy Editorial Director at the IEA, speaks to historian, veteran foreign correspondent and author Adam LeBor about the second edition of his book Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World.



The conversation explores the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), perhaps the most important bank most people have never heard of. LeBor explains how the BIS was founded in 1930 by Hjalmar Schacht of the Reichsbank and Montagu Norman of the Bank of England to handle German reparations after the First World War, and how its protection under an international treaty means Swiss law does not apply within its Basel headquarters.



LeBor describes how, during the Second World War, the supposedly neutral BIS was run by an American banker, Thomas McKittrick, while it accepted looted Nazi gold and provided foreign exchange that allowed Germany to buy vital war materials such as Portuguese tungsten. He sets out how the bank served as a secret channel between the Allies and the Nazis, with McKittrick passing information to the American spymaster Allen Dulles, and why it survived calls from the US Treasury for its closure. The interview also covers the transfer of Czechoslovak gold to the Reichsbank, the presence of IG Farben chief Hermann Schmitz on the BIS board, the bank’s decades of groundwork for the euro and the European Central Bank, and why its warnings about unsustainable debt before the 2008 financial crisis went unheeded.



The discussion closes with the BIS today, as a bank for central banks, a leading research institution and a meeting place for central bankers, and with the central bank digital currencies its research has made possible. LeBor sets out the risks he sees in CBDCs, from faster bank runs and the threat to civil liberties to the possibility that wholesale systems could let sanctioned states sidestep SWIFT, and argues that while the BIS has become far more open since the first edition, it should still reveal more about who attends its meetings and what they discuss.



The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.

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