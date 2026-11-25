In this IEA interview, Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the IEA, is joined by Joanna Williams, writer and commentator, and Annabel Denham, Senior Political Commentator at the Telegraph, to discuss the contents of a new IEA book, The Higher Education Delusion. The conversation traces how English higher education has changed since the 1963 Robbins Report, when just 200,000 students attended 33 universities, compared with 2.9 million students across 160-plus institutions today.

Joanna argues that the real problem isn’t student numbers themselves but that universities have abandoned education as their core purpose, instead chasing employability metrics and student satisfaction scores, a shift she traces back to the 1992 abolition of polytechnics and the resulting pressure on all institutions to prove their vocational value. She and Annabel discuss how this vacuum of purpose, combined with rampant grade inflation, has hollowed out subjects like English literature, replacing the pursuit of knowledge and beauty with critical theory, and left universities acting more as credentialing mechanisms for employers than as educational institutions.



Annabel draws on her chapter in the book to examine the dramatic rise in female university participation, from around a quarter of students in the 1960s to nearly 60% today, and its effects on everything from assessment methods to the growth of pastoral and wellbeing bureaucracy, while noting the parallel and under-discussed collapse in participation among white working-class boys. The three also debate the political homogeneity of university faculties, the merits and risks of proposals like making political belief a protected characteristic, and the rise of identity politics, campus activism and the transgender debate.



They close by looking ahead at how a shrinking school-age population, the growing use of AI in coursework and assessment, and the decline of mature student numbers might reshape universities over the next twenty to thirty years, and whether there is any realistic route back to institutions genuinely focused on knowledge and rigour rather than employability and satisfaction.



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The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.



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