In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Maeve Halligan is joined by Dr Valentin Boboc, Chief Economist at the IEA, and Robert Armstrong, Director of the Institute for Free Trade.



This week, the discussion opens with a puzzling set of economic figures. GDP grew 0.7% in the third quarter, the strongest growth in more than two years, yet inflation is at a one-year high and two-year gilt yields have broken 5%. The panel asks whether it is a coincidence that AI, one of the least regulated parts of the economy, is driving much of the growth while construction continues to slump, and why Britain can build cutting-edge technology but struggles to build a server farm or an affordable flat.

The discussion then turns to the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which would make commonhold the standard for most new flats. Is leasehold really a feudal relic, or are high service charges driven by something else? The panel examines how post-Grenfell regulations, from emergency recladding to paying fire stewards to patrol buildings overnight, have pushed up costs, and asks whether owning your building collectively will save anyone money if those obligations remain.

The discussion closes with a preview of today’s UK-EU summit, where a food and farming deal, a carbon market link and a youth experience scheme are on the table. With the Government estimating gains of £5.1 billion a year from the food deal, the panel asks where those gains would come from when Britain imports far more food from the EU than it exports, and what dynamic alignment would mean for precision-bred crops and trade with the rest of the world. Recorded before the summit, the episode ends with the panel’s predictions, so listeners can judge how right or wrong they turned out to be.



The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.



The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.



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