Will the Budget Fix Britain’s Debt Crisis? | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Lord Hannan is joined by Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics, and Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director at the IEA.

This week, the discussion opens with whether Britain should have built a sovereign wealth fund from North Sea oil revenue, as Chancellor John Healey has suggested, pointing to Norway as the model we failed to follow. Is that comparison fair, or was Britain’s falling debt-to-GDP ratio in the 1980s itself a form of saving, just one that never got dressed up as a national fund? With the national debt now around £3 trillion, the fourth-largest in the world in absolute terms, how far could the IEA’s own Alternative Budget, built on a welfare freeze and a shift from income and savings taxes to consumption taxes, actually take us back toward surplus? And with the Budget approaching, will the Chancellor deliver meaningful reform, or a string of small, politically-driven announcements that change little?

The discussion then turns to France, where the panel debates whether the riots reflect a genuine fiscal crisis, a deficit above 5% of GDP and rising borrowing costs, built on decades of unaffordable pension and welfare spending, and whether Britain’s own creeping youth unemployment and social tensions put it on a similar trajectory. They also examine how far radicalisation and alienation in Britain stem from schools and the wider culture rather than immigration itself.

The discussion closes with Dr Snowdon’s regular nanny state story: a Manchester rent tribunal that didn’t just block a landlord’s modest, inflation-linked rent increase but ordered the rent reduced below its original level, an early example, the panel argues, of the unintended consequences of the Renters’ Rights Act. They end by invoking Bastiat’s distinction between the seen and unseen consequences of policy.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.

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