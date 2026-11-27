In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Lord Hannan is joined by Dr Valentin Boboc, Chief Economist at the IEA, and Mitchell Palmer, formerly of the Adam Smith Institute and now economic adviser to Robert Jenrick at Reform UK.

This week, the discussion opens with energy bills, which are set to rise by around £400 at the next price cap review, even as households are offered a one-off £100 payment. The panel asks why Britain keeps restricting supply, then capping prices and subsidising demand when costs rise, and why the country that switched on the world's first commercial nuclear power station now struggles to build new ones while France built an entire fleet in around twelve years. Palmer then sets out three pro-growth reforms that would cost the Exchequer nothing, namely licensing new oil and gas fields, permitted development rights on brownfield land and repealing the Employment Rights Act.



The discussion then turns to the public finances. Why does the UK have the highest cost of government borrowing in the G7, higher even than the more indebted France? The panel examines how more than a decade of higher inflation than the eurozone has left bond investors demanding a premium, why every new budget is set to be the biggest tax-raising budget in history, and whether simply returning to pre-lockdown levels of spending would solve most of the problem.



The discussion closes with the sharp fall in net migration. Is policy finally working, or are fewer people choosing to come? With youth unemployment now above the EU average, the panel asks which way young people will actually move under the new youth mobility scheme with the EU, and whether rising litter, shoplifting and a loss of social capital are changing how Britain is seen from abroad.



The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.



The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.



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