In this episode of the Creative Destruction podcast, Daniel Hannan, Director General of the IEA, is joined by Francis Foster, comedian, former teacher and co-host of Triggernometry.

Dan and Francis discuss how cancel culture has evolved since Triggernometry launched in 2018, from a phenomenon progressives once denied existed to one now claimed and weaponised by both sides, and whether a lasting truce on free speech is possible.



They turn to Britain’s broken state schools, drawing on Francis’s new book Uneducated, covering the collapse of discipline, the fatherlessness crisis, and the surge in special educational needs diagnoses since lockdown. The conversation widens into the safetyism running through British culture, from exploding allergy rates to the disappearance of risk-taking.



Francis then reflects on his Venezuelan heritage, watching Chavez’s rise and collapse, the Western commentators who cheered it on, and the “third world attitude” he believes still holds the country back. The episode closes with his answers to Dan’s two closing questions put to every guest: his conspiracy theory, and the one thing he’d ban as emperor for the day.



Watch the full conversation now, and subscribe to the IEA YouTube channel for a new episode of Creative Destruction every Tuesday at 7am.



The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.



The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.



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