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Little Dark Age
An introduction to Economic Affairs, from its Editor
4 hrs ago
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
22
Introducing: 'Economic Affairs'
Plus: Brexit ten years on, and the 2026 Beloff Conference
Jun 28
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
17
Is Britain Ungovernable? | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Director General Lord Hannan and…
Jun 26
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
,
Kristian Niemietz
,
Callum Price
, and
Daniel Hannan
3
36:39
Classics Revisited: Better Off Out?
The Benefits or Costs of EU Membership” by Brian Hindley and Martin Howe (1996)
Jun 23
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Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Kristian Niemietz
43
2
Tax Rises Built a Black Market. Britain Is Next. | IEA Interview
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Dr Christopher Snowdon speaks with Rohan Pike, a former…
Jun 22
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Christopher Snowdon
4
29:53
Whither Manchesterism?
Plus: more bans and market forces keeping inflation in check
Jun 21
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Valentin Boboc
42
1
How Did Elon Musk Become The World's First Trillionaire? | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Editorial Director Dr Kristian…
Jun 19
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
,
Kristian Niemietz
, and
Callum Price
41:57
The Truth About Britain's Nanny State Policies | IEA Briefing
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price speaks with Dr Christopher Snowdon, the IEA’s…
Jun 18
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
,
Christopher Snowdon
, and
Callum Price
1
29:27
New Book: Inside the Sausage Factory
The illusion of evidence-based policy making
Jun 18
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Christopher Snowdon
45
1
Was Thatcher the Only Time Britain Loved Capitalism? | IEA Interview
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, IEA Managing Editor Daniel Freeman speaks with Martin Vander Weyer, business editor of The…
Jun 17
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Daniel Freeman
2
45:22
Keir Starmer’s Turkey Twizzler moment
Politicians need to pay less attention to opinion polls and more attention to evidence.
Jun 16
•
Christopher Snowdon
and
Institute of Economic Affairs
33
2
No wonder we have a productivity crisis
Plus: price caps and floors and big tech bashing
Jun 14
•
Institute of Economic Affairs
and
Kristian Niemietz
58
4
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