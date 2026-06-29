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Little Dark Age
An introduction to Economic Affairs, from its Editor
  Institute of Economic Affairs
Introducing: 'Economic Affairs'
Plus: Brexit ten years on, and the 2026 Beloff Conference
  Institute of Economic Affairs
Is Britain Ungovernable? | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Director General Lord Hannan and…
  Institute of Economic AffairsKristian NiemietzCallum Price, and Daniel Hannan
36:39
Classics Revisited: Better Off Out?
The Benefits or Costs of EU Membership” by Brian Hindley and Martin Howe (1996)
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Kristian Niemietz
Tax Rises Built a Black Market. Britain Is Next. | IEA Interview
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Head of Lifestyle Economics Dr Christopher Snowdon speaks with Rohan Pike, a former…
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Christopher Snowdon
29:53
Whither Manchesterism?
Plus: more bans and market forces keeping inflation in check
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Valentin Boboc
How Did Elon Musk Become The World's First Trillionaire? | IEA Podcast
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Editorial Director Dr Kristian…
  Institute of Economic AffairsKristian Niemietz, and Callum Price
41:57
The Truth About Britain's Nanny State Policies | IEA Briefing
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs briefing, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price speaks with Dr Christopher Snowdon, the IEA’s…
  Institute of Economic AffairsChristopher Snowdon, and Callum Price
29:27
New Book: Inside the Sausage Factory
The illusion of evidence-based policy making
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Christopher Snowdon
Was Thatcher the Only Time Britain Loved Capitalism? | IEA Interview
Watch now | In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, IEA Managing Editor Daniel Freeman speaks with Martin Vander Weyer, business editor of The…
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Daniel Freeman
45:22
Keir Starmer’s Turkey Twizzler moment
Politicians need to pay less attention to opinion polls and more attention to evidence.
  Christopher Snowdon and Institute of Economic Affairs
No wonder we have a productivity crisis
Plus: price caps and floors and big tech bashing
  Institute of Economic Affairs and Kristian Niemietz
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