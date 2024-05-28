Economic Affairs is the IEA’s daily home for the argument that freedom works.

Leading economists, writers and thinkers take on the debates that shape how we live and how we are governed: tax and spending, growth and prosperity, regulation, housing, energy, welfare, and the role of the state in everything from your pay packet to your pint.

Our writers won’t agree on everything, but at EA you will find a common thread. We believe that prosperity is driven by markets, not the state; that individuals know what is best for them better than the government does; and that the story of human progress has free exchange, entrepreneurship and innovation at its heart. We are sceptical of grand schemes, of collectivism, of the clever fix that always seems to cost more than promised. And we are convinced that the case for freedom needs making again in every generation, in plain language and without apology.

You will not find a single party line here, because classical liberalism has never belonged to one party. What you will find is a range of distinctive voices who take the same questions seriously and reach them from different angles, and who would rather change your mind than confirm what you already think.

To read the writers setting the terms of Britain’s economic debate, subscribe now.

Edited by William Atkinson, Economic Affairs is a product of the Institute of Economic Affairs.

What is the Institute of Economic Affairs?

The Institute of Economic Affairs is the UK’s original free market think tank, founded in 1955.

The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It is entirely independent of any political party or group, wholly funded by voluntary donations from individuals, foundations, trusts, and companies who support its mission. It does no contract work and accepts no money from any government or government agencies. The IEA retains full editorial control over all of its output, and our Discussion Papers and Books use a strict academic double-blind peer review process.

The IEA holds no corporate position. The views represented here are those of the authors alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.

Economic Affairs Journal

Our academic journal Economic Affairs has been publishing stimulating original work and commentary on applied economics since 1980, with an increasing international focus and readership. Through sharing ideas about worldwide markets and variations in government policy, Economic Affairs is distinct in its ability to communicate with a global audience.

Contact Us

To pitch an article, email watkinson@iea.org.uk

To get in touch with the team with thoughts, queries, or media opportunities for our contributors, please go through the IEA media team.