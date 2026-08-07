Britain spends as much on infrastructure as its peers, yet gets measurably less for the money, with HS2 costing roughly six times as much per kilometre as comparable Japanese high-speed rail, according to a new briefing from the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The briefing, by Valentin Boboc, Senior Economist at the IEA, sets out the case that Britain’s infrastructure failures are institutional, not inevitable. It forms part of the IEA’s forthcoming book, The Great Stagnation: Why Britain Stopped Growing.

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Boboc finds: