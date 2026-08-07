Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Scotland Explained
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A state that cannot approve projects efficiently will waste public money. A state that relies entirely on private incentives will often lose the long-term value those projects create. Competent infrastructure policy requires both effective institutions and mechanisms to ensure the public shares in the returns.

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