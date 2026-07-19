In today’s newsletter:

Fighting postwar nostalgia

Is Britain neoliberal?

Taking apart the wealth tax, again

19 July 2026

Andy Burnham

House of Commons

London

SW1A 0AA

Dear Mr Burnham,

Congratulations on your appointment, and our best wishes for the task ahead. You assume office at a difficult moment, with a tricky fiscal position, a national debt at its highest share of the economy in more than sixty years and nearly two decades of low growth behind us. Few Prime Ministers have entered Downing Street with less room for manoeuvre, and none in recent memory with a greater need to find it.

The good news is that much of what holds British output back is legal and regulatory rather than fiscal, which means it can be removed without a line in a spending review.

Below is a list of eight measures in this spirit. Each costs the Exchequer nothing or close to nothing and all could be delivered in your first 100 days. Each one would support Britain’s economic growth, and with it help improve the public finances, public services, and the pockets of hard-working people.

Restore a competitive tax regime for internationally mobile residents. Reinstate the remittance basis as it stood before April 2025, with the annual charges and fifteen-year limit it had acquired. The current system raises nothing for the Exchequer once a quarter of former non-doms leave, so reversal is at worst free and, plausibly, revenue-positive.

Release green belt land within walking distance of railway stations. Green belt land within a short walk of an existing station could accommodate around two million homes. As Mayor of Greater Manchester, you made the case for green belt release through the Places for Everyone scheme, and you could do so nationally. Ministers can amend the National Planning Policy Framework within a matter of months, as was previously done in 2024 to designate the new ‘grey belt’ category. This rules-based change targets maximal gains for minimal changes.

Cut red tape on major projects. All 47 recommendations of the Nuclear Regulatory Task Force have been accepted, and a Nuclear Regulation Bill has been announced, so the work is to legislate in your first months rather than let implementation drift to the end of 2027. The Government could go further and apply the same principles of proportionality, a single lead regulator and outcome-based assessment across the whole nationally significant infrastructure regime. Raise childcare staffing ratios towards continental norms. France and the Netherlands allow carers more children per adult than England permits. Allowing a higher ratio cuts costs for parents without a pound of new subsidy.

Pause the uncommenced provisions of the Employment Rights Act 2025. With close to a million young people not in education, employment, or training, the country cannot afford rules that raise the cost and risk of a first job in hospitality and retail. Halt the equalisation of youth and adult minimum wage rates through a revised remit to the Low Pay Commission, and pause the guaranteed hours provisions of the Employment Rights Act 2025 before they are commenced.

Recognise the decisions of trusted foreign regulators. Automatic UK approval for medicines and devices cleared by the American, European, and Japanese agencies, with a restored 60-day statutory clock for clinical trial decisions, would return trials and early drug launches to Britain. This would be an easy way to dynamically align to EU standards whilst also maintaining regulatory independence and speeding up innovation.

Remove tariffs on consumer goods. Duties on citrus fruit, rice, olive oil, and dozens of similar lines raise trivial sums, affect products we don’t produce domestically, and therefore have to import, while adding to food prices and to manufacturers’ input costs. Unilateral removal is the cheapest cost-of-living policy available to the Government.

Scrap vehicle excise duty and move towards a single road charge. Road taxation is already too complicated. A tax on vehicle ownership sits on top of several taxes on vehicle use, namely fuel duty for petrol and diesel cars, the mileage charge announced last November for electric vehicles and an assortment of local tolls and congestion charges. The latter is likely to grow, particularly with enhanced powers for Mayors. In recognition of this change, the Government could scrap vehicle excise duty, and allow authorities to pilot road pricing schemes instead of the new charge. This will secure the tax base as the vehicle market evolves, improve the road pricing policy through competition, and strengthen the fiscal powers and responsibilities of devolved authorities.

None of these measures asks for money the country does not have. Nevertheless, each proposal removes a barrier to growth, and each is within the power of ministers to lift in the coming months with minimal friction, whilst allowing Britain to build, hire, trade, and invest more freely than it does today.

We wish you every success in the work ahead.

Yours sincerely,

The best way to never miss out on IEA work, get access to exclusive content, and support our research and educational programmes is to become a paid IEA Insider.

IEA Podcast: Managing Editor Daniel Freeman is joined by Editorial Director Kristian Niemietz and Senior Economist Valentin Boboc to discuss taxes on land, wealth, and Temu, IEA YouTube

This week on Economic Affairs

News and Views from the IEA

"No country in the world has more interventions in the food supply in the name of fighting obesity.", Chris Snowdon writes in The Critic

What Went Wrong After Brexit Won? Lord Hannan interviews Lord Elliott on Brexit ten years on, IEA YouTube

Is Britain Actually Neoliberal? Lord Hannan interviews Michael Simmons on what the UK economy really looks like, IEA YouTube

Why JD Vance is wrong about GDP, Valentin Boboc defends the measure in CapX

Education, Events and Opportunities

Sixth Form Future Thought Leaders

This week saw the second and final wave of our Future Thought Leaders (Sixth Form) programme, running from Monday to Thursday at the IEA’s London office. As with the first cohort, students spent four days exploring the core ideas of classical liberalism and free market economics, taking part in seminars, speed debates, and public speaking workshops before rounding off the week with our elevator pitch competition. This brings our summer season of Future Thought Leaders to a close, and we’ve been delighted by the enthusiasm and calibre of students throughout. Our thanks go to everyone who took part, and to the speakers who gave their time. we look forward to welcoming to running this programme two more times in August for our Undergraduate students.