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Economic Affairs

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Alan Jones's avatar
Alan Jones
1h

This is why I like Substack. You come across a fascinating article quite outside your field of interest and come away with new ideas

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Talleyrand's avatar
Talleyrand
1h

Good to see credence given to a common sense approach which clearly works effectively in the public interest. How can this approach be studied and spread?

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