Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Edward Sunley's avatar
Edward Sunley
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"The state will give every adult $5000 if they choose a Republican House and Senate again" - you then go on to say "Presumably payment would depend on proof..of the duly completed ballot paper". My understanding is that the payment applies not to how an individual vote is cast, but as to how the constituency votes. You vote Republican but get a Democrat senator - no pay out; you vote Democrat but get a Republican senator, enjoy your riches.

Surely even Trump is not after photos of vote slips?

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