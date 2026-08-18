One in Four Britons Now Claim to Be Disabled | James Bartholomew | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director General Lord Hannan interviews James Bartholomew, author and leading expert on the UK welfare state, and director of the Museum of Communist Terror. The conversation covers the scale of Britain’s welfare crisis, competing reform proposals, the surge in mental health and disability claims, the minimum wage, school choice, and the case for teaching the history of totalitarianism.

James traces the rise and fall of welfare reform since Iain Duncan Smith’s changes in the 2010s, and argues the system has drifted back out of control since. He sets out why he believes sanctions and “tough love” are essential to any serious reform, criticises the effect of a rising minimum wage on youth employment, and discusses what he calls middle class guilt as a driver of welfare failure. The discussion also covers school choice and the case for expanding the private and free school sector, before turning to James’s work memorialising the victims of communism, including the newly unveiled Tank Man statue.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.