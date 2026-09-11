Nearly 1 Million Young People Not in Work: Is Britain Facing a "Lost Generation"? | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, host Maeve Halligan is joined by Managing Editor Daniel Freeman and Head of Lifestyle Economics Christopher Snowdon to discuss the new Chancellor’s first major speech as well as its emphasis on fiscal devolution, deregulation and “public control”. They unpack how and why nearly a million young people are now classed as not in education, employment or training, and examine new international test results showing England’s pupils holding steady while Scotland and Wales fall behind.

The conversation opens with an assessment of the Chancellor’s speech, questioning whether its talk of devolved spending pots and light-touch regulation marks a genuine shift from the previous Treasury approach or simply a change in presentation, and examining what the pledge for “public control” over industries such as water and buses would actually mean in practice given the state of the public finances. Daniel Freeman and Christopher Snowdon then turn to the findings of the ongoing review into youth unemployment, discussing why so many young people are being signed off with mental health conditions, how sickness benefit assessments have changed since the pandemic, and what reform might look like. The episode closes with a look at the 2025 PISA results, in which English pupils held their position against a backdrop of declining outcomes across most of the OECD, while Scottish and Welsh results fell sharply, and what that divergence suggests about curriculum reform and its link, or lack of one, to economic growth.

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