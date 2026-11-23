Dr Kristian Niemietz is Editorial Director and Head of Political Economy at the IEA.

This month, I was on the winning side of two This-House-Believes-style debates on wealth taxes, arguing (surprise, I know) against them. As much as I would like to attribute that outcome to my own rhetorical brilliance, I don’t think this is plausible, given that I have done lots of these debates over the past 12 months, and until now, my side always lost by large margins.

Could this be a sign that the tide is turning?

I realise that the attendees of debating society events are not representative samples of the population. I also realise that my sample size is below what any serious pollster would consider the necessary minimum for drawing firm conclusions. I am sure the next YouGov poll will, once again, show a supermajority in favour of wealth taxes, with most of the rest being undecided rather than opposed.

But that’s precisely what makes these results noteworthy. I’ve fed the base rates into Claude, and I asked it: if you ran 1 million of these events, how many victories for the anti-wealth-tax side can you statistically expect?[1]

Claude tells me that the statistically most likely outcome is that the pro-side would win every single one of those 1 million events. To expect a single win for the anti-side, you would need to run 2.5 trillion events of that kind.

So what explains these statistically unlikely outcomes?