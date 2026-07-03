Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
7h

Thank you for this very informative article. I hadn't seen anything in mainstream media coverage, but to be fair, I regard this as the new norm so spend less time looking, which makes this post all the more valuable.

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