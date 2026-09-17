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Quentin Vole's avatar
Quentin Vole
12h

Postal ballots are a far greater source of electoral fraud. Who knows under what circumstances the vote was cast?

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Charlie Suet's avatar
Charlie Suet
12h

Our legal establishment has been debauched by people who think that those who are “structurally oppressed” should receive special benefits. As have most of our other institutions.

If applying the law would have a disproportionate effect on an “oppressed” group the law must not be applied. Even if that effect is produced by more of said group committing the crime.

Couple that with a very realistic fear of rioting and we’re on a very bad road indeed.

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