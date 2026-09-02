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Richard Coundley
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Great article. Liam Halligan likes to quote the economic statistics at the end of the Thatcher era in 1997 which benefited the incoming New Labour government. The UK had a balanced budget, the economy was growing at 3.5 to 4.0% a year and debt to GDP was 40%. A phenomenal turnaround given the UK had been bankrupt 22 years before under a Labour Government with another Chancellor called Healey. Any recent Chancellor would die for those statistics.

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