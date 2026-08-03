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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
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This article provides a great perspective, especially a wider European one, and an illustration that facts and circumstances can change faster than beliefs.

I now greatly admire Thatcher, though I loathed her and her government at the time. She had one attribute I wish all leaders had: you never had to guess her position or principles, and never expected her to chicken out.

A few words from her formidable press secretary Bernard Ingham in a documentary on her, have stuck with me: "She never wanted to be loved: God spare me from politicians who want to be loved". Burnham's future undoing, perhaps?

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