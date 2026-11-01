Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
1h

Thank you Kristian. I've only been following the IEA for the past few years but on many occasions I've enjoyed your incisive logic, delivered with wit. I wish you success in new endeavours and hope you will soon reappear on my radar, but in the meantime, thank you for doing what I immensely value - you've made me think.

Reply
Share
Paul Cassidy's avatar
Paul Cassidy
1h

I can’t imagine the IEA without you - hero!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture