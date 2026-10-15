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Ian Ross's avatar
Ian Ross
8h

The government are not interested in growth. Workers and companies exist purely to be extorted for ever higher taxes to fund the benefit society that do not work. Benefits are now a world away from supporting those with vulnerabilities and need, it is the lifestyle of left leaning voters.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
4h

The IEA - essentially all taxation is bad unless it only falls on the lowest paid

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