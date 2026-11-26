Julian Jessop is an Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

This article was originally published on 22 November 2026 in Britain Unbound.

This note takes a closer look at the Government’s claim that the UK-EU “reset” will lift UK GDP by “up to” 0.5 per cent in the long run. (Spoiler alert, it won’t…)

The 0.5 per cent figure is broken down as shown in the chart below. The three individual figures add to 0.46 per cent, which the Treasury has rounded up (not unreasonably) to 0.5 per cent. This would be about £17bn a year in 2024 prices, but it will take many years for the full effects to be felt.

Moreover, some of these numbers are the “upper bounds” of estimates within a range (hence the “up to”). In particular, the “lower bound” on the estimated boost to headline GDP from the Youth Experience Scheme is just 0.1 per cent.