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Economic Affairs

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Nick Russell's avatar
Nick Russell
6h

Future luxuries might include things that will be in short and irreplaceable supply, such as silence and space.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
7h

Excellent! The opening did remind me of a Soviet era joke:

Child: "Mummy, what did people use before they had candles?".

Mother: "Electricity son".

Let that be a warning to us - prosperity is not assured.

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