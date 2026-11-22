Eben Wilson is a political economist, entrepreneur and industrialist, and former Director of TaxpayerScotland.

I once met a German émigré who had arrived in Iowa in 1946, fleeing a wrecked homeland to follow his American dream. We met in the plush comfort of his golf country club, through which he belonged to an investor syndicate dedicated to boosting the local economy. His surname was Messerschmitt.

Now, arriving in a Midwestern town just after the Second World War with the name of the design engineer of an aircraft responsible for the deaths of many a young American is not exactly a passport to success.

No-one would employ him. However, he noticed that the farmyards of Iowa were full of dumped cars, pick-ups, trucks and farm machinery. To him, that meant valuable spare steel. So, he spent nearly all his meagre savings buying an old pick-up and trailer, travelling to Chicago, cajoling a scrap merchant (in his own words “rather shady”) to sell him a car crusher, towing it back to the Midwest and starting to collect metal for resale.

One car crusher led to a second, then a third. A metal smelter followed, plus part ownership in a diner near the freeway and a hotel franchise, and so the growth generated by grasping his opportunities and harnessing his economic freedoms made him, and several others, rich.

What lessons are here for the UK?