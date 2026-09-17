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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
4hEdited

"When scanning political opinions, most people do not primarily ask, ‘is this idea correct or not?’; they ask, ‘what would it say about me if I adopted this opinion? How would that make me look? What would that do to my social standing?’ This is obviously not the only factor that matters, but the marketplace of ideas is heavily rigged in favour of high-prestige opinions."

It's not competing political opinions that are seen to be higher prestige; it's ethics. Underneath all that apparent virtue-signalling that people are doing rejecting the eminently sensible pro-capitalism arguments, people are afraid of looking selfish, and unconcerned with the plight of some other(s).

This is the power of altruism when left unchecked in ethics, as Ayn Rand pointed out. Good capitalist political arguments will always lose until and unless it's seen as right and proper for an individual to pursue his happiness rationally, consistent with the trader principle (i.e. not as a sadist).

https://aynrandlexicon.com/lexicon/altruism.html

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
4h

https://ibb.co/7JskrNFg

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