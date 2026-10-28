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Isabel R's avatar
Isabel R
9h

For decades now we have made significant medical progress in the care of newborns. Where our parents generation expected that children could be lost, before or after childbirth, or in their early years, it is now an exception, and a tragedy, to lose a child in this way.

However, not all medical interventions result in a healthy child. The number of desperately ill children has and continues to increase, and with it, the costs to society.

I have no answers, no view. Just hope that one day the preservation of life at all costs results in healthy children.

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