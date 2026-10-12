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Zacarias's avatar
Zacarias
41m

Els EEUU,novan gens be em l´actual President i el seu Partit >Republica, en Trump, esta fent una Politica de Tipus Feixiste, en Materia Social, de Llibertats i Politica, en Canvi esta afavorint amb escreix, una Politica Economica que nomes beneficia a les denominades Elits Economiques, aixxi i d´aquesta manera els <EEUU han petrdut la seva credibilitat Lliberal Progresiste i Democrate.

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Richard Casselle's avatar
Richard Casselle
1h

So why do ‘most Americans’ keep voting for these lightweight, low-integrity grifters masquerading as leaders? It’s the same in the UK - we too have the politicians we deserve.

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