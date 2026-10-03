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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
6h

Thank you. Mr AI tells me that "many male birds and animals engage in highly structured, competitive behaviors known as agonistic displays or lekking. Instead of immediately resorting to violent combat, they perform an elaborate, highly ritualized face-off to establish dominance, claim territory, or win the attention of voters". [I've substituted "voters" for "females".]

Lekking first, deal later, is my pure guess.

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Cliff Shepherd's avatar
Cliff Shepherd
7h

What a bully Trump is! And unfortunately he has a mass following with, I suggest, able successors. Demoralising for the less well off of this world!!!

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