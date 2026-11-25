David Moore is a Conservative Councillor, Director of Conservative Friends of CANZUK and Founder of Alderbourne Advisors.

Britain has spent too long treating cheap labour as a growth strategy. A firm that can always recruit cheaply overseas has less reason to raise wages, train an apprentice or invest in better machinery. Conversely, a shared free labour market with Canada, Australia and New Zealand is the key to a high-income future.

I wrote my dissertation on why CANZUK (Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK) is a major Brexit benefit. Our people have already put much of the idea into practice since 2020. Think of the British backpacker in Sydney or the Australian starting work in the City of London.