Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Ian Braithwaite
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"I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." - James Carville

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