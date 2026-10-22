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Andrew Phillips's avatar
Andrew Phillips
5hEdited

The UK government's unfunded annual public-sector pension payout for c3m ex-government employees is running at £60bn pa, with unfunded liabilities estimated @£5+tn, while the state pension @ c£150bn pa benefits 13.3m people who paid their dues up front. Why are we talking about cutting the 'triple lock'?

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Isabel R's avatar
Isabel R
6h

Ok, there has been much criticism of late of the triple lock. It is held up to be the stick by which the elderly beat the young. Whenever it is mentioned, the cry is about hundreds of pounds extra going into pensioners pockets. So, let me, a pensioner, give my penny worth to the discussion.

1. The triple lock is a percentage increase. It cannot be expressed as a monetary value.

2. Not everyone receives the full amount quoted.

3. Not every pension is uplifted by the triple lock

Frankly, as someone impacted by nunber 3, above, the mite I receive in uplift is nowhere near the figures trumpetted and far below the annual personal tax allowance, and just above the pension credit limit, so spare me, I will not be thriwing my money about any time soon.

However, leaving my personal situation aside, if the demand to scrap the triple lock gains traction, then so be it. But, there is an alternative position which no-one appears to want to discuss - what about cancelling it for all new recipients. Leave the uplift in place for existing recipients, but close it to anyone not yet taking their state pension.

Then, as we all die off, the young can once again look at their older family without getting told we are holding them back.

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